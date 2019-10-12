Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: According to Superintending Engineer, Electric M&RE, Circle 1st, Srinagar, due to branch cutting of trees power supply will remain effected in the following areas which are being fed by 11 KV feeders.

Areas being fed from sub division Zakura will not receive power supply from 9am to 5pm including Zakura on (14, 15 & 17 October), Burzahama (14, 15, 19 & 20 October), Habak (14 & 15 October) and Ahmed Nagar (on 16 October).

While electric supply will remain effected in the areas fed from sub division Hawal which include BAMK on (12,17&18 October), Illahibagh (20 & 21 October), Lalbazar (14 & 15 October), Ahmed nagar (16 October), Bagwanpora (16 &17 October), Zoonimar (12 October), Umerheir (19 & 21 October), Soura (19, 21 & 22 October), Awantibawan (22 & 23 October), Mughal Masjid (23,24& 25 October) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Similarly power supply will remain effected in the areas of sub division Khanyar which include Fateh Kadal on (14 October), Khanyar-Rainawari (15 October), Khanyar (16 October), from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Besides areas fed from division Rainawari will also have no power supply from 10am to 5pm including Receiving stations Habak on (12 & 13 October), Habak/Hazratbal (14, 15, 16 & 17 October), Kathidarwaza/Rainawari (19 & 20 October), Kathidarwaza (21& 22 October), and Rainawari on (23& 24 October), respectively.

Further the Fateh kadal & Khayam, areas coming under sub division KK Mohalla will also have no power supply on October 14 and October 15 respectively from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

As per a communiqué of Chief Engineer EM&RE wing Kashmir, J&K PDD, power supply will remain effected in the following areas of Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts due to repair works and branch cutting in proximity to 33kV lines.

The 33/11 kV receiving stations and installations of Srinagar District to remain effected are Santoor, Buchwara, Rajbagh, TRC & Sonwar on (14 & 16 October), Shalimar, Harwan, Brein, Nishat, Dulband/PHE (15 October), Kawdara, Mughal Masjid, SH pura (19 October), Fateh Kadal, Khayam, Basant Bagh & Barbarshah (20 October), Umerheir, Ahmed Nagar & Awantibawan (19 October), Soura & Zoonimar (14 October), Khanyar & Rainawari (15 October), Zakura & Burzahama (16 October), Habak & Hazratbal (17 October), Cement plants Khyber, Saifco, TCI, MAX (13&14 October), Sonwar(15 October), Khonmuh 1st/Food Park/Phase 3rd (16 October), Pampore-ISt, Badamibagh, Panthachowk & Lasjan (17 October), Lalbazar & Baghwanpora (19 October). Power supply will remain effected in these areas and installations from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Meanwhile the 33/11 KV receiving stations and installations of Pulwama and Shopian Districts which will remain effected include Awantipora (14 October), Tral, Lalgam, Lurgam and Cheva (15 October), Naroo, Koil, LIS 1 to 3 (16 October), Khellen, Marhama, Sangam and Khirhama (15 October), Lasjan, Panthachowk, Wuyan, Balhama, Pampore 2nd, cement plants (15 and 16 October), JK Cement, Khrew (17 October), Kakpora, Newa and LIS of Marvel (14 October), Lethpora, Konibal and LIS 1st, 2nd and 3rd (15 October), Pulwama (16 October), Keegam, Shadimarg and Mitrigam (17 October), Reshipora, Laudoora, Mooman (14 October), Gagran and Batpora (16 October). Pinjoora & Chowdrigund (16 October) from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.