Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu on Thursday informed that, to carry out work of replacement of damaged HT AB Cable, Opposite RBI, Rail Head, Trikuta Nagar, the power supply to Sector-5, 5A, 6, 7, some part of Sec-4, Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 27 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Meanwhile, to execute work of fixing indication ballons on tower falling under the Army area near Army Helipad at Tanda and preventive maintenance at 132/33 KV Grid Station Akhnoor/line, the power supply to Sunderbani, Kalakot, Nowshera, Siot, Akhnoor and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 27 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, for erection of 11 KV two pole structure under 33 KV Vijaypur line for raising the height of the line and making appropriate clearance with 11 KV line near Canal Sarore Adda, the power supply to Jakh, Raika, Sarore, Patli, Industry, Vijaypur, Kolpur, Bandral, Ramgarh and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 27 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

However, for capacity enhancement of Power Transformer from 6.3 MVA to 10 MVA, the shutdown of 33/11 KV Receiving Station Salehar is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Salehar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 27 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Meanwhile, for replacing of Bus Bar of 10MVA Power transformer at R/Stn. Denis Gate, the power supply to Denis gate, Prem Nagar, Part of Jewel and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 27 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.