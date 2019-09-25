Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu has informed that, to carry out works of branch cutting underneath in the line corridor, the power supply to Shivaji Chowk, Extension Gandhi Nagar, Crazy Chowk, Dooddhadari Mandir, Small Plot, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 25 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Similarly, to carry out stringing and pole erection works by M/s L&T, the power supply to Bohri and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 25 and 27 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
