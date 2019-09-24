Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu on Monday informed that, to carry out works of DTR and Structure fitting, the power supply to Arnia and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 24, 26 and 28 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
