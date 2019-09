Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out work of erection of 10MVA Power Transformer at R/Stn. Sunderpur and Rangpur Maulana, the power supply to R.S Pura, Dablehar, Badyal Qazina, Sunderpur and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 12 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Khanachak, Baspur Bangla, Abdullian, Rangpur Basti and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 13 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.