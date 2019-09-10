Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from JDA-9 feeder shall remain affected on September 11 and 13 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Pawan Ice Cream, Patel Nagar and its adjoining fed from C-22 (SHN-1) and C-19 (SHN-2) feeders shall remain affected on September 11, 13 and 16 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to all Industrial Units and area fed from 33 KV New Kartholi and BB-2 line shall remain affected on September 11 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.