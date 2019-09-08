Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Engineer Electt Maintt and RE Wing Jammu has informed that, in order to check the hotspots, tightening/replacing of loose/worn out jumpers, droppers isolators CT’s Clamps, topping of oil and replacement of silica get in 220/132 KV Power Transformers and set right of breakers at Grid Station Gladni, the power supply to Grid Station Gangyal, Sidhra I/II, Janipur, Jhajjarkotli, BB-II, Akhnoor, Kalakote, Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Residency Road, Dhounthaly Bazaar, Karan Nagar, Kachi Chowni, Channi Himmat, Transport Nagar, Sainik Nagar and Bathindi will remain affected on September 9 from 5:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Meanwhile, according to Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu, to execute reconductoring and Stringing works, the power supply to R.S. Pura and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10, 12 and 14 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Arnia and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9, 11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Likewise, the power supply to Old Bishnah and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10, 12 and 14 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10, 12 and 14 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Likewise, the power supply to Bahu Fort and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 12 and 14 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Babliana and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9, 11 and 13 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Likewise, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10, 12 and 14 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Nagrota Market, CRPF Camp, Migrant Camp, Tok Bahirra and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 11 and 13 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Khanpur, Bazigar Basti, Ladhakhi Colony, Kamini area and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9 and 12 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Campany Bagh and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 11, 13 and 19 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Ghomanasha and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Khour and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Likewise, the power supply to Jourian and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10, 12 and 14 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Similarly, the power supply to Bantalab and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10, 12 and 14 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Likewise, the power supply to Muthi and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10, 12 and 14 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Similarly, the power supply to PHE, Muthi, Barnai and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9, 11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. However, Executive Engineer Elect. M&RE Division Udhampur has informed that, to carry out work of replacement of 11 KV Indoor VCB Panels at 33/11 KV R/stn. Dhar Road Udhampur, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Dandyal CEO Office, Laller, Dina Nagar, Thanda Padder, Rathian, Kotli Morh, Gole Mela etc will remain affected on September 9 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.