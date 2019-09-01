Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Grid Station Gangyal, Akhnoor, BB-II and Kalakote fed from 400 MVA Bank at 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni shall remain affected on September 01 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Similarly, the power supply to Sheedi Chowk, Panjwaktar Road, Church, Tallab Khatikan, Rajinder Bazar, Lakhdata Bazar and its adjoining areas fed from R-1 feeder shall remain affected on September 01 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. Likewise the power supply to Bishnah and its adjoining areas fed from Old Bishnah feeder shall remain affected on September 03, 05 and 07 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Meanwhile, the power supply to Bahu Fort and its adjoining areas fed from BF-7, BF-6 and BF-5 feeders shall remain affected on September 02, 04 and 06 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Similarly, the power supply to Arnia and its adjoining areas fed from Arnia feeder shall remain affected on September 02, 04 and 06 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Babliana and its adjoining areas fed from BL-2 and BL-6 feeders shall remain affected on September 02, 04 and 06 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Railway Complex and its adjoining areas fed from RC-5, RC-3 and RC-6 feeders shall remain affected on September 02, 04 and 06 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Similarly, the power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas fed from SA-2 and SA-7 feeders shall remain affected on September 03, 05 and 07 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Likewise, the power supply to R. S. Pura and its adjoining areas fed from R. S Pura Town-3 feeder shall remain affected on September 03, 05 and 07 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.