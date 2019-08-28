Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Sunderpur and its adjoining areas fed from 33/11 KV Receiving Stations-Sunderpur emanating from 132/33 KV Grid Station Miran Sahib shall remain affected on August 28 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Nagrota Market, CRPF Camp, Migrant Camp, Tok Bahirra and its adjoining areas fed from Nagrota and Sainik Colony feeders shall remain affected on August 28 and 30 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Khanpur, Bazigar Basti, Ladhakhi Colony, Kamini area and its adjoining areas fed from Chotta Bamyal feeder shall remain affected on August 29 and 31 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Ghomanasha and its adjoining areas fed from GM-1 and GM-2 feeders shall remain affected on August 29 and 31 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Bantalab and its adjoining areas fed from BT-4 feeder shall remain affected on August 29 and 31 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Khour and its adjoining areas fed from Khour feeder shall remain affected on August 28 and 30 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Meanwhile, the power supply to Jourian and its adjoining areas fed from Jourian feeder shall remain affected on August 29 and 31 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Similarly, the power supply to R. S. Pura and its adjoining areas fed from R. S. Pura feeder shall remain affected on August 29 and 31 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Arnia and its adjoining areas fed from Arnia feeder shall remain affected on August 28 and 30 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Meanwhile, the power supply to Bishnah and its adjoining areas fed from Old Bishnah feeder shall remain affected on August 29 and 31 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Similarly, the power supply to Railway Complex and its adjoining areas fed from RC-5, RC-3 and RC-6 feeders shall remain affected on August 28 and 30 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Likewise, the power supply to Bahu Fort and its adjoining areas fed from BF-7 feeder shall remain affected on August 28 and 30 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Similarly, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas fed SC-5 feeder shall remain affected on August 29 and 31 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.