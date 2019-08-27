Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Engineer Electt. Maintt & R.E Wing Jammu has informed that, to execute work for thickening of conductor, the shutdown of 33 KV Janipur-Muthi Line is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Muthi, Barnai, Neter Kothe, Paloura BSF, MES Domana, PHE Muthi and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 28 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Meanwhile, for replacement of R Phase main twin Bus bar segment of 50 MVA transformer Bay capacitor bank-II bay and Dibber Bay alongwith replacement of middle terrace bus bars of R,Y, B Phase of 33 KV Army Bay, the power supply to Udhampur, Chenani, Army, Airforce, Ramnagar, Dibber Power House and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 30 from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM.