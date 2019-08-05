Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out repair, maintenance and augmentation works at 33/11KV Receiving Stations, the power supply to Khour, Gigdyal, Hospital and its adjoining areas will remain affected on August 5 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Similarly, the power supply to Sarote, Mathwar, Ranjan and its adjoining areas will remain affected on August 6 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.