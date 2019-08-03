Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In order to carry out various upgradation and repair works, the power supply to Satrayian and its adjoining areas fed from 33/11 KV Receiving Stations-Satrayian tap of 33 KV Sunderpur line emanating from 132/33 KV Grid Station Miran Sahib shall remain affected on August 4 from 8:00 AM to 12:30 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Dedicated 11 KV Feeder CVPPPL, Power Grid and Airtel fed from 33/11 KV Receiving Stations-Railway Complex emanating from 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni shall remain affected on August 4 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Likewise, the power supply to Bhagwati Nagar, Vikas Lane, Nitco Lane and its adjoining areas fed from C-7 and TT-3 feeders shall remain affected on August 3, 5 and 8 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.