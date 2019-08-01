Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out various upgradation and repair works, the power supply to Canal, Shakti Nagar, Patel Nagar, AG Office and its adjoining areas fed from C-22 and C-19 feeders shall remain affected on August 02 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Nagrota Market, CRPF Camp, Migrant Camp, Tok Bahirra and its adjoining areas fed from Nagrota Sainik School feeders shall remain affected on August 01 and 03 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Khanpur, Bazigar Basti, Ladhakhi Colony, Kamini area and its adjoining areas fed from Chotta Bamyal feeders shall remain affected on August 02 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Meanwhile, the scheduled shutdown of Company Bagh and its adjoining areas on August 01 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon has been cancelled.