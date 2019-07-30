Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu has informed that, to carry out stringing of conductor and pole erection works, the power supply to Bantalab and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 30, August 1 and 2 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Ghomanasha and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 30, August 1 and 3 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Company Bagh and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 30, August 1 and 3 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.