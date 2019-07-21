Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In order to carry out various upgradation and repair works, the power supply to Chanderkot, Baglihar, Ramsoo and Banihal area fed from 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Ramban shall remain affected on July 21 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Salehar and its adjoining areas fed from 33/11 KV Receiving Station Salehar emanating from 132/33 KV Grid Station Lalyana shall remain affected on July 22 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sheetli, part of Sidhra, Bamyal, MES Nagrota, PHE Sheetli and adjoining areas fed from 33/11 KV Sheetli Receiving Station shall remain affected on July 23 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Sector-1, 3, Main Market Trikuta Nagar and their adjoining areas fed from TRN-1 feeder shall remain affected on July 21 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Ghomanasa and its adjoining areas fed from GM-2 and GM-1 feeders shall remain affected on July 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Khour Town and its adjoining areas fed from Khour feeder shall remain affected on July 22, 23, 25 and 27 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Bathindi and its adjoining areas fed from B-1 feeder shall remain affected on July 22, 24 and 26 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Similarly, the power supply to Babliana and its adjoining areas fed from BL-2 and BL-6 feeders shall remain affected on July 23, 25 and 27 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas fed from SA-2 and SA-7 feeders shall remain affected on July 22, 24 and 26 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Police Line, Vikram Chowk and its adjoining areas fed from RC-3, RC-5 and RC-6 feeders shall remain affected on July 22, 24 and 26 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Transport Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from TPN-1 feeder shall remain affected on July 23, 25 and 27 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.