Power shutdown

JAMMU: To carry out various upgradation and repair works, the power supply to Apsara Road and its adjoining areas fed from RC-3, RC-5 and RC-6 feeders shall remain affected on July 16, 17 and 19 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas fed from SA-2 and SA-7 feeders shall remain affected on July 16 and 18 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas fed from SA-2, SA-6, SA-7, SA-8 and SA-9 feeders shall remain affected on July 20 from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Bhalwal, Jawala and its adjoining areas fed from BH-2, BH-3, BH-4 and DJ-4 feeders shall remain affected on July 17 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Goel Lane and Canal Road fed from C-18 feeder shall remain affected on July 17 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Medical College, Governor House, Secretariat, IIM, Boys and Girls Hostel (Alternative power supply available) fed from M-5 feeders shall remain affected on July 18 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Mahinder Nagar, Garden Avenue, Suvidha Lane and Canal Road fed from C-22 feeders shall remain affected on July 19 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Company Bagh and its adjoining areas fed from CB-1 and CB-3 feeders shall remain affected on July 16 and 20 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Khanpur, Bazigar Basti, Ladakhi Colony, Kamini area and its adjoining areas fed from Chotta Bamyal feeders shall remain affected on July 16, 18 and 20 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Nagrota Market, CRPF Camp, Migrant Camp, Tok Bahirra and its adjoining areas fed from Nagrota and Sainik School feeders shall remain affected on July 16 and 19 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Bharat Nagar, Kamla Palace, Talab Tillo, Priya Darshni Lane, Kamdhenu Homes and adjoining areas fed from T-3 feeder shall remain affected on July 16 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.