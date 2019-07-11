Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To execute work of repairing 33 KV Bus Bar at 33/11 KV Receiving Station, New Secretariat, the power supply to Kali Jani, Raj Tilak Road, Paharian Mohalla, Monalisa, Dogra Hall, Rehari, Ustad Mohalla, Resham Ghar Colony, Bus Stand, Jewel, Hari market, Raghunath Bazar, Kaleeth Market, Part of Kanak Mandi, Manda, New Plot, Sarwal, part of Karan Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 11 from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM.