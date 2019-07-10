Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu on Tuesday informed that, to carry out the work of Cutting/Removal of trees on the location underway at location Sua No:1 to Doomi, the power supply to Sua No.1, Malpur, Garkhal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 10 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 10 and 12 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 11 and 13 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Meanwhile, to carry out work for tree felling/removal at Sua No. 1 to Doomi, the power supply to GREF Pargwal and MES Pargwal will remain affected on July 10 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.