Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu on Tuesday informed that, to carry out the work of Cutting/Removal of trees on the location underway at location Sua No:1 to Doomi, the power supply to Sua No.1, Malpur, Garkhal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 10 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Similarly, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 10 and 12 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Likewise, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 11 and 13 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Meanwhile, to carry out work for tree felling/removal at Sua No. 1 to Doomi, the power supply to GREF Pargwal and MES Pargwal will remain affected on July 10 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper