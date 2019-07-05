Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect Maintenance & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu has informed that to execute work of HT Cable Stringing, the power supply to Company Bagh, and its adjoining area will remain affected on July 6 and 8 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, to execute work of Testing of CT/PT Unit, the power supply to Panjthirthi, Upper Bazar, Kachi Chowni, Afgana Mohalla, Nariana Mohalla, PHE, Radio Station, CPO, Old Janipur, Ram Vihar, Indira Vihar will remain affected on July 6 from 9:00 AM to 1 pm.

Similarly, to execute work of Branch Cutting underneath their line corridor and tightening of jumpers, the power supply to Shiva Chowk Nanak Nagar, Ext. Gandhi Nagar, Small Plot and Last Morh Gandhi Nagar will remain affected on July 6 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Bahu Plaza, Divisional Commissioner Office complex, Mangal Market and its adjoining area will remain affected on July 7 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Shastri Nagar, Durga mandir Rampura and Last Morh will remain affected on July 8 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Nanak Nagar Sector-4, Sector-14, Sector-2, Sector-3 adjoining Dudha Dhari Temple and Shivaji Chowk will remain affected on July 9 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Nanak Nagar (Sector-6,9) Sanjay Nagar (Sector-4,7 & 8) will remain affected on July 10 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Nanak Nagar Sector-6, 7,10, 11 and Basant Vihar will remain affected on July 11 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to CPS Narwal and University adjoining Tawi area will remain affected on July 12 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to CPS Boria, Harki Pori and its adjoining Tawi area will remain affected on July 13 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

Meanwhile, to carry out urgent works, the shutdown of 11kV Feeder S-5 is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to KC Cinema, PSC Office, Medical enclave, Resham Ghar and other adjoining areas will remain affected on July 6 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. However, for rectification of various hotspot and plugging of leakage of oil from CT’s, the power supply to Sidhra, Bahufort, Malhorijagir and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 6 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.