Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu has informed that, to execute work of testing of CT/PT unit, the power supply to Mubarak Mandi, Panjthirthi, Chogan Slathia, Dhountly Bazar, Jullaka Mohalla, Pacci Dakhi, Jain Bazar, Mast Garh and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 26 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Karan Nagar, Amphalla, Ustad Mohalla, Rehari, Manda and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 27 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Tawi Vihar Colony, Iqbal Colony, Romi Mohalla, Bakarwal Mohalla, Sidhra and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 28 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Dingyalli, Majeen, Sidhra, Asarabad, Chinar enclave and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 29 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, to facilitate felling/removal of trees from Sua No. 1 to Doomi, the power supply to Gurah Pattan, Doomi, Pargwal, Garkhal, Kana Chak and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 27 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Similarly, to facilitate felling/removal of trees from RRL to Bakshi Nagar Bridge, the power supply to Canal Road, Shakti Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Dogra Mohalla, Lajpat Nagar, Patel Nagar, CID office, Guest House, Mohinder Nagar, Jewal Chowk, Company Bagh etc will remain affected on June 26 and 28 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.