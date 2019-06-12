Power shutdown

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu has informed that, to execute development works, the shutdown of 11 KV feeders is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on June 12 from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its adjoining areas will remain affected on June 13 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.