Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu has informed that to carry out the works of Pole Installation, the power supply to Seora and its adjoining areas will remain affected on June 7 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Transport Nagar, Bathindi and its adjoining area will remain affected on June 8 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Meanwhile, to execute the work of branch cutting, the power supply to Bhagwati Nagar, Puran Nagar, Nitco Lane, Gole Panjpeer, Vikas Lane, Talab Tillo and its adjoining areas will remain affected on June 8 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

However, for augmentation of existing 6.3 MVA Power Transformer to 10 MVA under IPDS by M/s L&T, the power supply to Sainik School Nagrota, Katal Batal, Panjgrahan, Bantalab and its adjoining areas will remain affected on June 8 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.