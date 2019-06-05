Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: To carry out work for testing of CT/PT unit, the shutdown of 11KV Sub Stations is being observed. During the shutdown, the power supply to Resham Ghar Colony, Medical College Quarters, KC Theater and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 6 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Similarly, the power supply to Hari Market, Shalamar Road, B.C Road, Bus-Stand, Govt. Quarter, old B.C Road etc and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 7 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Likewise, the power supply to Christian Colony, Bawe Wali Gali, Jogi Gate, Residency area, Eidgah, Raghunath Bazaar, Partap Garh and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 8 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
