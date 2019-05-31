Power shutdown

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To carry out work for erection of self-supporting structures and painting works for widening of High Court Road Janipur, the power supply to Patoli, Shiv Nagar, Subash Nagar, Government Quarter Sarwal, Shanti Nagar, Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 01 from 6:00 AM to 12:30 PM.