Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To execute the work of branch cutting, the shutdown of 11 KV feeders emanating from 33/11kV R/Stns. Muthi, Medical and Udheywala is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Muthi, Barnai, Lower Barnai, Patoli, Lower Shiv Nagar, Rajpura, Bakshi Nagar, AG Office, Udheywala, Sangerampur, Smailpur, Parwah, Bohri, Anand Nagar, Manorma Vihar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on May 29 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Meanwhile, according to Chief Engineer Electt Maintt & RE Wing Jammu the shutdown of 132/33 KV Grid Station Pounichak is being observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to Bohri, Pounicak, Udeywala, Gho Manahasan, Part of Talab Tillo and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.