Power shutdown

SRINAGAR: The office, Chief Engineer, EM&RE Wing, Kashmir on Monday issued a press release to inform that 33 KV Safapora feeder will shutdown on February 19, 2019 from 10:0 AM to 5:00 PM.

The official communiqué read that the purpose of the shutdown is to facilitate the laying and stringing of conductor on 132 Kv Bamdpora Bandipora LT between dead-end tower and gantry at Badampora Grid station.