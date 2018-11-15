Power shutdown

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: As per Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt and RE Circle, Kathua, the power supply to Arzi, Dansal, Triloken de Chapri, Thalora Mandi, Garh Mandi, Sangwali Mandi, Kheri Mandi, Rolli Mohalla, Mohalla Lal Singh, Mohalla Col. Amrik Singh and Ved Mohalla fed from Samba-I feeder and Main Bazaar, Maharaja Hari singh Chowk and Adarsh Colony PHE Tubewells fed from Samba-II feeder shall remain affected on November 16 and 17 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.