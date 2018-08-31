Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: As per Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle, Jammu, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas fed from SC-1 and SC-4 feeders shall remain affected on August 31 and September 1 from 7:00 to 11:00 AM.
Similarly, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from RC-1 and RC-7 feeders shall remain affected on August 31 from 7:00 to 11:00 AM.
Likewise, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its adjoining areas fed from CH-6 feeder shall remain affected on September 1 from 7:00 to 11:00 AM.
