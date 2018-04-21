Power shutdown

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: As per Executive Engineer Sub-Transmission Division-II, Jammu, in order to charge 33 KV Lalyana-Seora-Babliana line emanating from Grid Station Lalyana on April 26 onwards, the power supply to Lalyana, Bishnah, Seora, Babliana and its adjoining areas shall remain affected.
