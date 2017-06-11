Power shut down in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: In order to carry out urgent work to rectify CT on 220 KV of 400 MVA Transformer Bank and create a new bay G-9 for bifurcation of G-2 from Grid Station Gladni, the shutdown of 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni (33 KV Bus I & II) and 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni ( 220 KV, 400 MVA, transformer Bank) is allowed.
During the shut period, the power supply to Gandhi nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, University, Rly Complex, Bahu Plaza, Residency Road, Dhounthly Bazar, Karan Nagar, Kachi Chhowni, Channi Himmat, Transport Nagar, Sainik Colony Bhatindi, etc shall remain affected on June 11, 2017 from 5 AM to 8 AM.
Similarly, the power supply to Grid Stations, Janipur, Akhnoor, Kalakote, Sidhra, Jhajjar Kotli and Gangyal shall remain affected on June 11, 2017 from 8.30 AM to 12.30 PM.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
A R Rahman to perform in UK on July 8
I always wanted to be an actress: Oprah Winfrey
My music is evolving: Selena Gomez
Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Sushant in romantic drama
Lindsay Lohan ‘ignored’ Danny Jones
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper