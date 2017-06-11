Power shut down in Jammu



JAMMU: In order to carry out urgent work to rectify CT on 220 KV of 400 MVA Transformer Bank and create a new bay G-9 for bifurcation of G-2 from Grid Station Gladni, the shutdown of 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni (33 KV Bus I & II) and 220/132/33 KV Grid Station Gladni ( 220 KV, 400 MVA, transformer Bank) is allowed.

During the shut period, the power supply to Gandhi nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, University, Rly Complex, Bahu Plaza, Residency Road, Dhounthly Bazar, Karan Nagar, Kachi Chhowni, Channi Himmat, Transport Nagar, Sainik Colony Bhatindi, etc shall remain affected on June 11, 2017 from 5 AM to 8 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Grid Stations, Janipur, Akhnoor, Kalakote, Sidhra, Jhajjar Kotli and Gangyal shall remain affected on June 11, 2017 from 8.30 AM to 12.30 PM.