Power hungry BJP MLAs keen on forming government in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Staying away from the corridors of power is apparently proving too costly for some of the former BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir. Aware about hate for them in their once core constituency for non-performance, acts of omission and commission and pursuing opportunistic politics, the BJP lawmakers were seen getting restive over being sidelined in the state of affairs in the State.

On Wednesday, when BJP Legislature Party met here under the chairmanship of State chief Ravinder Raina, majority of legislators highlighted the importance of popular government and urged the high command to explore the options available before them to form government in the State.

During the meeting, party legislators also discussed the current political situation in the State and shared inputs with top brass of the party.

After the fall of PDP-BJP dispensation in June 2018, it is for the first time the party legislators sat together to discuss the option of forming government in the State.

One by one, former ministers justified the demand of forming a popular government and decided to approach the central party leaders with a single point agenda of forging an alliance with likeminded legislators.

BJP MLCs also attended the meeting and shared their views on the government formation. A detailed discussion took place where pros and cons were discussed and debated by the party leaders in the wake of prevailing sentiments against the Kashmir centric leadership.

Though the State party unit didn’t release any official handout or interacted on camera with the media yet privately they admitted that the sentiments prevailed in support of formation of government in the State.

“We discussed the options available before the party and decided to approach the high command to set in motion the process of government formation in the State”, one of the senior party MLAs present in the meeting revealed.

The meeting was also attended by Organisation General Secretary Ashok Kaul along with party MLAs and MLCs.

With the appointment of new Governor, the State BJP leaders are hopeful of kick-starting the political process.