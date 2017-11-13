Power Grid donates ambulance to District Hospital Kargil

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has donated an ambulance to District Hospital Kargil under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Haji Gulzar Hussain formally handed over the keys to Chief Medical Officer Kargil, Dr. Ibrahim Khan at a function held at District Motor Garages, Kargil on Sunday. The ambulance has been provided to facilitate District Hospital Kargil to make available improved medicare and relief facilities to the needy people of the district besides providing other humanitarian services like getting the sick and ailing patients of far-off areas to hospitals. Deputy Commissioner Kargil while appreciating this noble initiative of PGCIL expressed hope that the organization would continue to carry out such social responsibility activities in the district in future as well.

Manager in Charge Srinagar Leh Transmission System (SLTS), PGCIL Manjit Kumar besides several officers of the district administration and Power Grid Corporation of India were present on the occasion.

Pertinently PGCIL is at present executing the construction of 220 KV S/C transmission line from Aalastang Srinagar to Leh for strengthening of the power system in Ladakh region as a consultancy project of the Union Government for J&K State.