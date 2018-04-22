Power Development Commissioner Asgar Ali distributing prizes to winner and runner-up teams of PDD Premium League T20 Tournament at Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Getting people together for water conservation a challenge: Aamir Khan
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 23rd– 29th APRIL 2018
‘Namaste England’ preponed for October 19 release
Court cancels arrest warrant against Salman in hit-and-run case
Kishore Kumar hits regale Jammu audience
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper