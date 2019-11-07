Power Dept official falls off pole, dies in Srinagar

Srinagar: An employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died here on Thursday while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.
Manzoor Ahmad, an inspector in the PDD, fell off a pole and died on the spot, the officials said.
They said the Srinagar district administration has sanctioned an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs two lakh in favour of the next of the kin of the deceased PDD employee.
In another incident, a pedestrian died after he was hit by a branch of a Chinar tree which broke off under the weight of snow in Habak area of the city, the officials said.
They said a cab and an autorickshaw were also damaged in the incident.(PTI)
