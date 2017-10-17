Potters working overtime to meet growing demand

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Amid growing campaign against Chinese products, potters in Jammu city are working overtime to meet the increased demand for earthen lamps as people are preparing for Diwali amid sluggish business this year.

The usual hustle and bustle in the main markets ahead of the festival of lights is missing but expected to pick up tomorrow on the occasion of Dhanteras, which Hindus consider auspicious for purchasing gold or silver articles or at least one or two utensils.

“Deepak (or Diya) is selling since ages but the demand had started fading over the years with people replacing it with electric products. But again the people started using the traditional lamps over the past couple of years with the demand increasing manifold this year,” 47-year-old potter Dharamveer said.

Dharamveer, who is in the family business since his childhood, said his entire family, including parents and brothers, is working overtime for the past two months to meet the growing demand.

He said people are getting awakened about the religious importance of Deepak and Diwali and the tradition is reviving, which is a good omen for my business.

Post standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Dokalam area of Sikkim sector, RSS has started a campaign on August 1 to boycott Chinese products.

“Last year, the demand for the earthen lamps increased manifold and this year the demand has further gone up by 20 to 30 per cent,” Dharamveer, who lives with his extended family in several shanties near the main bus stand, said.

“The markets used to abuzz with activities a fortnight before the festival but this time the main markets virtually are wearing a deserted look with customers still not coming out of their homes,” Chamber of Traders Federation President Neeraj Anand said. Blaming demonetisation and Goods and Service Tax for the slump in the business, Anand said the survey and feedback are painting a gloomy picture as “traders fear that they may not be able to touch even 25 per cent of the previous year s sales given the rush in the market”.

He said the people are facing cash shortage and only making purchase of essential commodities. “The implementation of GST after the demonetisation has badly hit the business community”.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, who along with several other firecracker dealers have set up stalls in the Jewal area of the city, said they are eagerly waiting for the customers for the past three days.

“Our business is hardest hit since the implementation of the GST and demonetisation. The recent festivals like karva chauth had gone but our stocks only piled up. There is no change ahead of Diwali and we fear that our sales will not see much difference,” Gupta said.