Potential of Yoga

Yoga has an outer form that has seized the imagination of people across the globe today. This yoga revival is in direct response to people’s increased hunger for physical and mental well-being, and a growing suspicion that there’s more to the pursuit of happiness than the material accoutrements modern civilisation makes us accumulate. Western inventiveness has flourished in the bountiful soil of yoga. Many practitioners sense that yoga is inviting them to embark on an inner journey, but don’t know where it will take them or how to get there. To take this deeper dive, we need to start with the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, who reminds us that the word ‘yoga’ means ‘union’ – the dissolving of one’s individual self in the larger ocean of consciousness that pervades the universe – and that to help us achieve this union is yoga’s real purpose.

Enter Yogananda.

Born in 1893 in Gorakhpur, India, this modern-day seer alighted on American soil at the young age of 27 with a mission to reawaken humanity to the power of yoga for inner transformation. Over the next three decades, he brought this message to packed audiences of thousands at congregations in all major US cities, dressing this ancient teaching in a practical modern form that he called Self-realisation – a journey toward realising and reclaiming your true Self. As people were being buffeted by the thunderous wrath of two world wars and a major depression, he exhorted them to practice yoga so they could discover that the transcendental force they were invoking was already with them – in fact, it was within them.

The successful yogi stated, “Can stand unshaken midst the crash of breaking worlds.”Today, he is recognised as the ‘Father of yoga’ in the west. Great teachers look into the vast beyond and then craft their message to speak not just to their immediate audience but to future generations as well. As early as 1920, Yogananda recognised that yoga would be a boundless fountain to quench people’s growing thirst for meaning, authenticity and a personal experience of the Truth.

Yogananda correctly anticipated the growing hunger among spiritual seekers for direct personal experience of the universal consciousness that the masters of yoga, and indeed mystics of every religious tradition, describe. He, therefore, developed a set of powerful but practical techniques to guide truth-seekers on the spiritual path all the way to the ultimate union, drawing on the eight steps laid out by Patanjali in the Yoga Sutras.