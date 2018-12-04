Potential of saffron farming in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dr. Banarsi Lal and Dr.Suja Nabi Qureshi

Jammu and Kashmir is a mountainous State in which Jammu region is predominantly sub-tropical while Kashmir and Ladakh regions are temperate. Agriculture plays the pivotal role in the economy of the state. Agricultural sector is very vast and it provides employment directly or indirectly to around 70 per cent of J&K state population. Agriculture contributes about the significant amount of state revenue which signifies the overdependence of the state on agriculture. The average size of land holding of the state is only 0.67 hectare against 1.33 hectares’ land holding size on national basis. About 30 per cent of the area of the state is under cultivation. The agro-diversity of the state varies from sub-tropical in Jammu region, temperate in Kashmir region and cold arid in Ladakh region. The average annual rainfall of these three regions is 1,069mm, 660mm and 80-90mm respectively. The average temperatures of these three regions are 24.5, 13.3 and 5.3 Centigrade respectively. There is need to increase the income and employment in agriculture and allied sectors for the farmers in the state. This is possible to increase the production and productivity of the crops and to enable the farmers to diversify their crop production. There is need to promote the diversification in agriculture and move towards high value crops such as saffron, vegetables, aromatic and medicinal plants, mushroom, beekeeping, silk worms, pulses etc. The state is endowed with ample natural resources including soil, water, climatic condition, diversity, topography, rich natural flora etc. which are conducive for the cultivation of a wide range of crops.

Saffron (Crocus sativus) is a slender, dried, reddish brown, flattened stigma of cultivated saffron plant. It has various names such as Kesar, Zafran, Kang Posh etc. Saffron flowers are the symbol of freshness and purity. There are various types of flowers grown in J&K but saffron flowers have their own utility and importance. In the Indian agriculture, saffron cultivation is known as the ‘Golden Zest’. Saffron is one of the most important spices in J&K. In India, 5,707 hectares of land comes under saffron cultivation and out of it 4,496 hectares of land is cultivated in J&K. After fruits production saffron cultivation is the second largest activity in the state. The diverse climatic conditions, fertile soil, sub-tropical, semi-temperate, temperate and arid climatic conditions in the state offer an immense scope for cultivation and production of different crops. Among the major horticultural products saffron is one of the most important exporting crops and plays an important role in income and employment generation for the rural people of temperate regions of the state. The main cultivation areas of saffron are Kharewa, Chandhora, Pampore areas. District Pulwama, commonly known as saffron bowl of Kashmir. It is dominant in saffron production followed by Budgam, Srinagar and Kistwar Districts. A hundred Kg of fresh saffron flowers yield about three Kg of dehydrated stigmas. Pure saffron consists of only the orange-red stigmas of the saffron plant.

Saffron is very famous in the world due to its fine flavour, colour and medicinal value. It is low volume cash crop. It is estimated that about 49 per cent of saffron produce is exported from J&K state. The saffron is one of the oldest commodities of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been observed that every year around 2,128 kilograms of saffron is produced from Pampore and its neighbouring areas. But during last few years the production the saffron cultivation is under threat due to uncertain climatic conditions and the insufficient irrigation facilities in the state. There is need to enhance the area, production and the productivity of this important spice in the state as it is a good source of earning foreign exchange for the country as a whole.

Saffron cultivation in J&K has its historical roots from Iran where world’s largest amount (about70 per cent) of saffron is produced. Saffron has many uses in industries such as food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and perfumery as well as in the textile dyes.

(To be continued)