Poster of film Gulab Gatha released

JAMMU: Director Natrang, Balwant Thakur released the poster of the film Gulab Gatha here on Wednesday at Natrang Studio Theatre.

The film Gulab Gatha, based on the life of Maharaja Gulab Singh is being released on Saturday October 21, 2017 at Abhinav Theatre Jammu on the occasion of 225th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Maharaja Gulab Singh. Former Union Minister and Sadar-e-Riyasat, Dr. Karan Singh will be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Giving details about the film, Balwant Thakur disclosed that lot of research has gone into the creation of this new venture of Natrang. A team of over one hundred artists, technicians, researchers, creative people and the designers have put in their best to produce this first ever film on Maharaja Gulab Singh. Entire technical team including the equipment came from Mumbai and the film was shot at the actual locations related to the story of Maharaja Gulab Singh. Thakur further informed that entry to the show has been kept free and the sitting will be provided on first come first serve basis, he added.