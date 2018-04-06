Poster of BJP leader license to illegal construction

Use a poster of any BJP bigwig and do whatever and howsoever illegal you like. This became evident when a larger than life size poster of State BJP Chief West Constituency MLA Sat Sharma, got displayed on top of under construction building adjoining Bakshi Nagar Police Station. In the shadow of the poster whatever is coming up is in blatant violation of norms. The illegal construction speaks volumes about the connivance of Jammu Municipal Corporation. Obviously, the builder is making mockery of Municipal laws. Surprisingly, the offices of SHO Bakshi Nagar and SDPO West also have no objections..*
Last year, a hotel named PR was constructed on the same road and the builder used same technique– poster of MLA Sat Sharma Cheers up. This is called Ache Din..
