Postal stamp on Justice Mahajan Centre’s New Year gift: Randhawa

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Member Legislative Council (MLC), Ch. Vikram Randhawa, on Monday appreciated the Centre and Dr. Jitendra Singh in particular for releasing a postal stamp in the name of late Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan, the third Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India and former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press communiqué issued here, Randhawa said that by releasing the stamp in the name of Justice Mahajan the Centre has given a unique and a beautiful New Year gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is an honour for the State that a commemorative stamp in the memory of a legal luminary from the State has been released on the eve of New Year,” said Randhawa.

He said that Justice Mahajan was the pride of the Dugars and was a visionary persona who had contributed not only to the State of Jammu and Kashmir but to the country as well.

He appreciated the sincere efforts of the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for ensuring that Justice Mahajan gets due respect.

He said that Dr Singh has taken it personally to ensure that Justice Mahajan’s services are recognized nationally.

Randhawa described Justice Mahajan as the ‘Lion of Jammu’.

“We are thankful to Dr Jitendra Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the great personality of the State,” Randhawa said.

Randhawa also said that Justice Mahajan was one among who enjoyed healthy relations with the Late Maharaja Hari Singh. He said that Justice Mahajan has played a significant role in the Accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India after independence.

Pertinent to mention that in a brief but historic ceremony, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications Manoj Sinha, released a commemorative postal stamp in the memory of Late Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan.