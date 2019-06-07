Post of Secy JKAACL: DB directs Govt not to finalise selection till July 8

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant order, a Special Division Bench of J&K High Court (Jammu Wing) comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Thursday directed that the State Government shall not finalise the selection process for the post of Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) till next date of hearing i.e. July, 8, 2019.

After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Supriya Chouhan and Himani Jamwal appearing for appellant Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn Additional Secretary JKAACL, the DB issued notices to the Commissioner/Secretary GAD, President JKAACL, Commissioner/Secretary Culture, Dr. (Prof.) Rattan Lal Shant Chairman of the Search Committee for the post of Secretary JKAACL, Secretary JKAACL and Deputy Secretary Department of Culture, returnable within four weeks with a direction to the appellant to take steps for filing requisites within one week.

Earlier, a Single Bench of the J&K High Court vide its Judgment dated May 28, 2019 had dismissed the aforesaid writ petition and had vacated the interim directions issued on April 5, 2019 and had further directed the State Government to finalise the selection process for the post of Secretary JKAACL for which a panel of five persons was prepared by the Search Committee for its onward submission to the President of the Academy.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed appearing for the appellant vehemently argued that there are no recruitment rules/criteria framed by the President of the Academy in consultation with the State Government for the post of Secretary JKAACL as per the Constitution of the Academy and on the date of the issuance of the advertisement there was no prescribed qualification/ method of recruitment for the post in question and the Search Committee constituted for the purpose by the State Government had no mandate to frame the criteria for selection. He specifically referred Section 8(a) of the Constitution of the Academy which says that Secretary shall be principal executive officer of the Academy and shall be appointed by the President in consultation with the Government of J&K.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed specifically invited the attention of the Division Bench towards the office Memorandum dated July 30, 2007 issued by DoPT Govt. of India wherein Guideline No.(viii) provides that appropriate Recruitment Rules/Regulations for the post involved shall be formulated by the Administrative Ministry, wherever the relevant statutes do not incorporate the eligibility conditions. Advocate S.S. Ahmed strenuously argued that admittedly the advertisement notification dated March 1, 2019 was totally silent with regard to the qualification, terms and conditions/criteria and method of recruitment and applications were invited only from the interested persons.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted that the advertisement was silent with regard to the qualification/criteria and had the qualification been laid down by the President of the Academy in consultation with the State Government then the petitioner could not complain about the criteria followed during selection.