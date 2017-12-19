Post notebandi

Since the Notebandi there has been decline in stone-pelting, Hawala transactions and Hartals in Kashmir. Though demonetisation had opposition from major political parties it has been handy in checking the illegal money flow into the country from the neighborhood for nefarious activities and same is the case with incidents of infiltration and related terror activities which of late has seen a decline, which is normal during the winter season, but these symptoms could not be taken as normalisation of the situation. At many places, it was militancy driven. Besides the role of demonetisation and many other factors, including the administrative action against instigators and slapping cases against those who were involved in sabotaging peace have also contributed to it. India cannot lower her guards on the borders. And the facts of sleeping cell becoming active cannot be ruled out. So under the present situation the best alternative for the two is to keep talking at least it will pave way for improving communication which is needed for the comprehensive dialogue process to go further. It is imperative for both the terror-hit countries to keep the dialogue continue as the same would cement the path of reconciliation. In such a scenario, New Delhi needs to adopt not only a balanced and flexible approach towards Islamabad with a tough line on terror but also engaging Islamabad on the backchannel, which should include reaching out to even the army brass-tacks. Such backchannel negotiations had in fact almost resolved the Kashmir issue during the Manmohan Singh-Pervez Musharraf years. It’s all the more necessary, therefore, to engage all the stake players to correct the misread signals while understanding better New Delhi’s intentions. The onus is on both the countries and efforts should be more to remove the dot of distrust created over the years.