Post flag meet, BSF foils infiltration bid in Ramgarh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The troops of BSF on Monday evening pushed back a group of infiltrators and foiled an infiltration bid from across the border in Ramgarh sector of Samba.

Official sources said that the BSF troops noticed some suspicious movement close to international border in Ramgarh Sector at around 1815 hours and fired 20 to 25 rounds, adding, “the infiltrators were successfully pushed back.”

Earlier, in the afternoon BSF and Pakistan Rangers held Commandant-Wing Commander level flag meeting on International Border in Ramgarh Sector to discuss border related matters.

During meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces, inter alia, discussed various issues including firing on International Border, presence of suspects in border areas and other routine issues related to border management, they said.