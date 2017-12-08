Post ATCC threat, Tribal Affairs Minister orders probe

Attack on police-JDA team by Gujjars

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A day after, All Tribal Coordination Committee (ATCC) threatened to expose the Gujlar legislators and ministers for their silence over, what they say harassment of the community members in the Jammu region, Tribal Affairs Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the violence during a recent anti-encroachment drive in Jammu city wherein SHO Domana among five cops and a photo-journalist were injured, an official said.

The ATCC had made serious allegations of nexus in land grabbing, accumulating assets clandestinely and ’embezzlement,’ by some Gujjar legalistaors and ministers and warned of making all this public. The coordination committee was agitated over the mute silence of the community leaders over anti-enrichment drive against Gujjars in Jammu.

Speaking at a meeting here, the Minister asked the district administration to conduct an inquiry into the incident and asked officers to identify those responsible and take appropriate action against them, an official spokesman said.

On December 4, JDA officials accompanied by police personnel had launched the drive to remove illegal structures constructed by the residents in Gole Gujral area of Jammu.

As they were removing the encroachment, a large number of Gujjars carrying rods, sticks and bricks, attacked the anti-encroachment team.

The Gujjars had also pelted stones and bricks on the team and also mercilessly beaten and manhandled the photo journalist covering the drive.

“We have vacated most of 250 kanals of encroached upon land but a portion was illegally occupied by the Gujjars for which a team was deployed this morning,” Rajesh Shravan, Vice Chairman, JDA had said.

He said that some of the officials besides policemen sustained injuries during the drive and action has been initiated against the culprits.

“We have ordered enquiry into the entire incident,” Arun Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu had also said.

Meanwhile, the minister also asked the officers concerned to conduct a survey about the status of nomadic population in their respective districts within two months so that a comprehensive policy could be framed to rehabilitate them, the spokesman said.