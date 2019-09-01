Post Art 370 dilution, Jammu feels free from shackles of Kashmiri hegemony

The amendments to Article 370 and repeal of Article 35A has given a much-needed psychological boost to the people of Jammu, who are now feeling free from the shackles of Kashmiri hegemony of nearly seven decades. The era will go into the annals of history as bad chapter, which witnessed the proud Duggarland and the desert region of Ladakh suffocating and remaining in subjugation of the Kashmir centric political executives.

Vikram Singh, social activist said the people of J&K are happy over National Flag unfurling at the Civil Secretariat, making end to ‘Do Nishan’. He said scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A is a good decision for the people and cautioned them not to believe in rumours that jobs in J&K will be taken by the outsiders. He said the youth of J&K are well educated and have caliber to compete in every sector. He asked the people of Jammu to extend full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prem Gupta, a trader hoped that removal of Article 370 will bring investment and development in Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. He said abrogation of aforesaid Article is rising of ‘New Jammu and Kashmir’, where everyone can enjoy rights without any fear or discrimination.

He said the successive governments have befooled the people of Jammu region for their selfish motives. He said that Modi government has launched welfare policies for the weaker sections of society and hoped that the poor segment of Jammu and Kashmir will also get the benefit of centrally sponsored schemes.

Deepak Kumar, a BJP leader said that the NDA government at the Centre did a fabulous job by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A. He appealed to the BJP Government to hold probe into the bungling and misappropriations committed by Kashmiri politicians through scams and punish them under law. He said the people of Jammu region were deprived of their due share. “Now with the abrogation of these controversial Articles, the Jammu region would get its due share as earlier the same was diverted to other regions by the successive governments,” he added. He further said that after scrapping of this controversial Article a new era of development will be seen in Jammu.

Usha Bali, an elderly woman, expressed happiness over scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A. She said Modi government has taken a remarkable step by abrogating these contentious Articles of Constitution and hoped that with this decision women of J&K in particular will get their rights at par with rest of the country. “Moreover, due to Article 35A, people of the State in general and women in particular suffered a lot, as it led to discrimination”, she said adding that Modi Government has taken a wise decision, which was need of the hour. “PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have created history. The historic decision is in the interest of nation. Understanding pain of people of Jammu, Modi has fulfilled his promise. We are very much thankful to him for the historic decision,” she added.

Rakesh Kumar, a shopkeeper said the people of Jammu region are benefitted the most by scrapping of Article 370. “They faced discrimination in every sector at the hands of Kashmir centric politicians. For the past about seven decades, people have suffered a lot due to this controversial Article and their grievances remained unaddressed, but now after J&K becoming a UT, they are hopeful that all necessary steps would be taken to mitigate their sufferings besides preserving Dogra Culture and heritage”, he said. He further asked people of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by extending support to the BJP at grass roots level.