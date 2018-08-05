Possession of property will perish women grievances

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sunaina Malik

Friends, status of a woman in our society is not hidden from any one. Even a small male child of 6 years of age knows that he has an upper hand over his sisters. Right from his childhood he is taught to exercises control over mind, soul, thinking and possessions of his sisters. Friends things reach at its limit if, a family happens to be poor. In a poor family, ill-fated daughters are given less food than sons. They oftenl sleep with half filled stomachs, they often ally move in rags and pitiable condition. They have not been provided with all the basic necessities of life like education, clothing and right to enjoyment and comfort from the inception of social structure of society and same situation continues till now. On the other hand, a small girl, when she is not even mature enough to understand these ill teachings, is taught to submit before patriarchal norms of society and gives away her every right including right to property. Parental family come with an explanation that one day a daughter has to go to another family so why to waste property by giving it to her and on the other hand, a woman in- laws donot prefer to give her any entitlement because this is the only way by which they can keep her suppressed forever. Painful story of women exploitation doesn’t even end here, a woman is even not allowed to purchase a property on her name from her own income.! This possession lessness has become major cause of killing, assaulting, harassing and burning of women in our society. Research of Panda and Agarwal(2005) in Kerala showed that among the property less women( owning neither land or house) 49 per cent experienced physical violence and 84 per cent experienced psychological violence in contrast to those who owned both land and house reported dramatically less physical and psychological violence (7 per cent and10 per cent) respectively.

No doubt, Parliament of India has come up with many laws and amendment regarding property rights of women which say, women is sovereign enough to inherit parental or ancestral property and she has all rights to get entitlement of any property brought out of her income. In addition to this Parliament of India moved a step forward in this regard in 2005 and bought a historical amendment in Hindu Succession Act 1956. According to this amendment, daughter will be considered as equal heir like son. This amendment has totally discarded the discriminatory gender where only sons were considered as successors not daughters. More over every religion of the world also talks about property rights of women. But here arises a very important question that so many years have passed since this law came into force but tell me how many of you have given rights to women to own a property, and how many of you have given entitlement to a woman in the property bought out of her income after marriage? I am sure every one will be left with no answer to my question.

Irony to indian society is, some customs, though may be totally wrong, are so deeply rooted in the minds of people that any civil law cannot change them. Some thing similar has happened to property ownership of women. This property lessness has made every women to live a life of continuous fear of becoming home less any penny less one day if, divorce happens to them. Patriarchal society has been taking her services and then throwing her out of their houses as per their free will from time immemorial.

Friends, today every female is working and contributing in a family economy though from Govt. or private sector, even those who are house wives they by doing all home activities are also contributing in home economy by saving the charges of a helper. So every woman should raise her voice in order to end her greatest agony of becoming homeless or moneyless if divorce happens to her. She has to follow following steps

She should demand her right in the family property as per Hindu Succession Amendment Act (2005) in order to live a life of dignity both in parental and in-laws home.

Working women should demand their entitlement in the property so purchased after marriage in which woman has given a part of her income.

Housewife, who supported her husband by saving lot of money from daily expenses should also claim entitlement in the property so purchased by her husband.

In the end, I would like to say to every female reading me, let us own a property and end our greatest agony of losing our in-laws home and becoming burden on our parents. Possession of a piece of land or house will inhibit every one to take us as liability. Property on our own name, is the only solution which can perish our every agony also enable us to remove all apprehension starvation, dependency mercy, embarrassment, pain tears and home lessness from our lives.