Popular governments have been issuing ‘unpopular orders’ like SRO 202 to exploit unemployed youth

Section-124 of J&K Constitution was not fairly used to issue SRO-202 of June 30, 2015 for new recruitments

By Daya Sagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015 ordered by PDP-BJP Government vide SRO 202 Dated 30-06-2015 and that are still in place even after five years do indicate how bad is the position as regards availability of employment opportunities even for the well qualified youth in J&K. As per rule-10 the appointee shall not be entitled to any annual increments, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance and City Compensatory Allowance for five years’ service or till placed in regular pay scale on consolidated salary. The said rules had been ordered by PDP-BJP Government vide SRO 202 of 30-06-2015 by so irrationally using the powers conferred by the proviso to Section 124 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. The said rules presently apply to all non- gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of the Government and such gazetted post, as may be notified by the Government from time to time.

When one closely looks at the ‘poor’ and ‘exploiting wage structure and terms of employment’ as are contained in the said rules one would sure get the feel of the desperate economic position of the job seeking youth since even with so poor terms of employment Government still expected to receive application against the regular available posts as and when advertised. As per Rule-9 during first five years, the appointee shall be entitled to the minimum of scale of pay along with the grade pay as consolidated salary (Administration of UT of J&K has even made appointment of Medical Officer vide order No. 49 -HME of 2019 Dated: 14 .01.2019 under these rules).

As per Rule -8 the person appointed shall be on probation for five years (appointee shall not be eligible for transfer for whatsoever reason during these five years where as appointee under RBA & LOC will serve in the area not less than seven years ) and after completion of five years his service may be regularised subject to passing tests/ undergoing training, as provided under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 or as per relevant rules governing the post.

No doubt appointee is entitled to the benefits under the Medical Attendance Rules and Leave Rules from the date of their appointment itself, the seniority of appointee reckons from the date of appointment and period on probation/ consolidated salary also reckons for the purposes of calculating the qualifying service for pension and other benefits.

The SRO 202 of 30-06-2015 could be named in a way something like even reincarnation of the 27 Oct 2011 New Recruitment Policy of NC – Congress Government (Govt. Order No.257-F of 2011 dated 27-10-2011 issued in view of J&K State Cabinet Decision 193/23/2011 Dated 19.10.2011 based on recommendations of a committee constituted vide G. O. No.319- GAD of 2011 dated 10-03-2011. First two years just 50% of minimum of the grade + medial allowance and from 3rd to 5th year , just 75% of min of the grade + medical allowance , no DA/HRA/ increment ) where under at a particular moment of time a government employee then appointed under 2011 NRP rules against a post of pay scale Rs 9,300- 34,800 with grade pay Rs 3,400 would have got just Rs. 12,700 pm as against due wages for the post of around Rs.31,500 pm (with allowances like DA-119%,CCA,HRA etc) without any annual increment , DA increase etc..

NC-Congress New Recruitment policy ( Govt. Order No.257-F of 2011 dated 27-10-2011 ) was only for non- gazetted posts where as PDP-BJP Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015 (SRO 202 of 30-06-2015) apply to all non- gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of the Government and such gazetted post, as may be notified by the Government from time to time (so surprisingly even Administration of UT of J&K has made appointment of doctors vide order No. 49 -HME of2019 Dated: 14 .01.2019 under these rules ).

The issue has been regularly raised right since November 2011 and even after 30-06-2015 by persons like the writer in support of the youth who had to face / is facing unfair treatment even at the level of government.

It has been now after nearly five years that the Lt. Governor Administration of UT of J&K vide order No.293-JK(GAD) of 2020 Dated 27.02.2020 has constituted a committee (with Chief Secretary UT of J&K as Chairman and Financial Commissioner Finance , Secretary General Administration Department & Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs as members) (i) To examine the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015, notified vide SRO-202 of 2015 dated 30.06.2015, and its implications on the job structure in Government as well as Financial implications (ii) To suggest a comprehensive approach, as necessary.

It is hoped that the Committee shall be taking logical view in this regard particularly keeping in view that (i) the appointments are to be made against jobs that have to exist on regular basis as otherwise there is no question of making reference of 5 yr probation and 7 yr working in their area as regards the RBA / RLOC candidates .Why not pay due wages? (ii) The appointee shall be performing the job as required from any one appointed earlier on the post then why pay less? (iii) when government starts exploiting the needy the private employer too will adopt similar approach (iv) the employees appointed earlier are being given regular pay revisions, DAs, pensions in spite of the government presenting deficit budgets and hence why not pay legitimate wages to the new appointees? (v) the committee need not work on financial implications / come under pressure of financial implications since the jobs would be as per requirement and in case state has to get the job done in greater public interest the legitimate wage has to be paid.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist & analyst of J&K Affairs and can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)