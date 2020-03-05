Popular governments have been issuing ‘unpopular orders’ like SRO 202 to exploit unemployed youth

Section-124 of J&K Constitution was not fairly used to issue SRO-202 of June 30, 2015 for new recruitments

By Daya Sagar

Most of those who have been holding the reins of ‘popular’ elected governments in the past and/or are holding presently have been trumpeting intentions for checking any exploitation of the needy youth but experience has been that ‘they’ have been instead in a way also at the same time clearing the way for possible exploitation of needy youth by the private sector employer by bringing irrational and inhuman policies like as was done by Omar Abdullah led NC-Cong government by issuing order No 257 F of 2011 on 27 Oct 2011 laying down ‘Modalities’ for fixed salary mode of Recruitment in Non-Gazetted categories for class-IV, III / other Non-gazetted posts where under new appointee was to be paid around 1/3rd of the total wages as due for some years.

No doubt the 2011 policy was withdrawn by Omar Abdullah Government as per Cabinet decision of 21-05-2014 in view of some public awareness generated more in Valley through stories in published in State Times/media like in 4/2013, 3/2014 (the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had tweeted on 19th May 2014, “I am bringing a proposal to the J&K Cabinet on Wednesday and I’m proposing scrapping the ‘New Recruitment Policy’ with immediate effect,” “This is based on feedback that I’ve received from countless youth spread across the length and breadth of the state over last the two days,”) . But the withdrawal of inhuman and irrational 2011- recruitment policy for regular jobs by NC-Congress government was not worth any relief since even the PDP-BJP-State Government just within three months of its taking over so surprisingly for the people like the writer once again in exercise powers conferred by Section-124 of J&K Constitution through SRO 202 date 30-06-2015 ordered for J&K Special Recruitment Rules, 2015 where under in addition to non-gazetted posts even some gazetted post were to be filled with appointees getting consolidated salary for 5 yrs without any annual increment, without DA, without HRA, CCA etc.

The reasons for successful survival of PDP-BJP times irrational SRO 202 of 30-06-2015 ( In terms of receiving applications for posts advertised) which was like reincarnation of the 27 Oct 2011 New Recruitment Policy of NC- Congress Government could be seen only when someone steps into the shoes of the unemployed running from pillar to post simply for getting employment for survival like is the case of even some PhD degree holders who could be a so common sight in universities in J&K working on contractual basis at meagre wages even for more than a decade.

Responding to a query made by then BJP MLA, Sat Pal Sharma, the then Minister for Finance, Labour and Employment and Culture, Dr Haseeb Drabu in a written reply had informed the Legislative Assembly on 31st March 2015 that during years 2013-14 and 2014-15 around 4.67 lakh unemployed youth including 1,154 doctors, 24,611 engineers and 22,706 postgraduates got registered with employment exchanges across J&K State. Going by what was told to J&K Assembly the number of total unemployed youth at that time may not be less than 7 to 8 lakh and even after that private sources have been talking of no improvement in employment potential worth providing employment worth a stable living. There may be many registered with employment exchanges or not registered with employment exchanges poorly paid underemployed exploited educated youth in J&K (like not only those employed in private sector at meager wages of Rs 3,000 to 7000 pm but also some in the public sector). Needy unemployed youth (even with graduate degrees) is exploited and poorly paid by government too like is the case with ReT (education), ReZ (agriculture), DWs in PDD/PHE, contractual teachers / lecturers in universities & colleges (even affecting quality of education due to ‘frustrated’ teachers’).

NC -Cong State government had in a way first set the course for exploitation of the needy unemployed educated youth by issuing order No 257 F of 2011 on 27 Oct 2011 laying down ‘Modalities’ for fixed salary mode of Recruitment in Non-Gazetted categories for future recruitment for class-IV, III / other Non gazetted posts where under new appointee was to be paid around 1/3rd of due wages for some years.And the PDP-BJP Government too did not lag behind and had revived the exploitation policy by issuing SRO 202 date 30-06-2015 ( J&K Special Recruitment Rules, 2015) where under in addition to non- gazetted posts even some gazetted post were to be filled with appointees getting consolidated salary for 5 yrs. One even with a bit of wisdom would surely agree that in case government exploits the unemployed needy youth like this i.e by denying DA, CCA, HRA, annual increments etc for 5 years then such policies are surely opening more narrow door for the private employers worth freezing the wages they offer to needy qualified youth.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist & analyst of J&K Affairs can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)