Poppy cultivation destroyed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Bandipora police continuing its efforts to root out the menace of drugs launched extensive drive to destroy illegal Bhang cultivation.

As per the details, police parties of Police Station Sumbal under the supervision of SDPO Sumbal and SHO Sumbal along with Excise department destroyed Bhang cultivation in Malikpora Trehgam, Shadipora Sumbal and other adjoining areas.