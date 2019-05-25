Poor sanitation in Gangyal’s Ward No 56

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

In our ward, the main problem we are facing is due to poor sanitation and chocked drains. There is waste and garbage scattered in our ward. It is sad that we are paying sanitation charges but still here you cannot find any cleanliness in this ward. Here the drains are always chocked. There is mess in whole ward. There is a park here in our ward and no one pay attention towards the maintenance of the park. It is the only park here where the senior citizens go for walk and children play but it is very unfortunate that the park is totally

neglected.

One cannot drive a two wheeler here due to broken roads. Moreover, non functional street lights have made life difficult for senior citizens. Moreover, we are facing problems due to poor sanitation and sewerage system. Despite many requests and paying sanitation charges there is no sanitation in our ward. No safaikaramchari comes here to pick waste. These unhygienic conditions are giving an open invitation to diseases.

Through your esteemed daily, I would request the corporator and JMC to pay attention towards our problems.

Sunita Razdan,

Gangyal, Jammu.